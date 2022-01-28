Submit Release
News Search

There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,591 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the latest Pharmally hearing

PHILIPPINES, January 28 - Press Release January 28, 2022

Dispatch from Crame No. 1213: Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the latest Pharmally hearing

The continued refusal of witnesses to appear before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, despite subpoena and even arrest orders, means that these people have a lot to hide from the investigation and the public regarding the Pharmally transactions.

There is a clear design to frustrate the ends of justice in these Blue Ribbon Committee hearings, with witnesses and resource persons more than willing to be cited in contempt, and jailed, by the Senate rather than disobey whoever is behind the cover-up.

However, the cover-up will no longer work as the Committee prepares its evidence for the filing of plunder and tax evasion charges against the Pharmally officials and their co-conspirators. The litany of possible charges enumerated by Sen. Gordon would make any law-abiding citizen cringe at the impunity displayed by those involved. These are people who decided to raid the public coffers in the time of a pandemic when every centavo counts to save Filipino lives. Let the axe fall on them, hard and implacable.

You just read:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the latest Pharmally hearing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.