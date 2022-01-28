PatentPC announces patent workflow system for clients

Patent PC Office

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The boutique Silicon Valley law firm Patent PC announces that its patent workflow is available to clients to use. With A.I. technology to assist clients and staff, the firm is able to operate cost-efficiently and responsively to client needs in providing high-quality, secure, yet touchless provisioning of patent, trademark, and IP legal services to clients.

Experience includes the following:

- Represented the country’s largest dental companies from start-up to IPO in a variety of intellectual property matters, including procurement, prosecution, due diligence assessments, opinions, and litigation, involving technologies such as dental materials, methods of manufacturing, 3D printed manufacturing systems, software systems, and dental appliance cleaning systems, among others, and also implemented HIPAA system for the company.

- Represented a medical device start-up in intellectual property matters, including procurement and prosecution, involving technologies such as minimally invasive devices, and surgical devices.

- Represented a fabless 3D semiconductor company in intellectual property matters, including procurement and prosecution, involving technologies such as FinFET and monolithic 3D IC design.

- Represented the world’s largest semiconductor fabrication equipment company in intellectual property matters, including procurement and prosecution of semiconductor processing equipment.

- Represented the R&D research arm of an international company in intellectual property matters, including procurement and prosecution, involving technologies such as blockchain, wireless communication, laser communication, search engine, microgrid systems, renewable systems, image recognition, smart car, and quantum computing.

- Represented a microbial start-up in intellectual property matters, including contract negotiations and procurement and prosecution of genetic processing and microbial design and cultivation.

- Represented numerous Silicon Valley startup companies in intellectual property matters, including management of intellectual property portfolios, procurement and prosecution, litigation, and opinions, involving technologies such as blockchain, cryptocurrency, virtual reality, augmented reality, Internet-of-Things (IoT), gene-based data processing systems, houseware products, data storage systems, office equipment and furniture, computers and software, business methods, internet applications, health/medical systems, electronic devices, material compositions, and manufacturing processes.

Patent Attorney Bao Tran notes, “Our lawyers use the latest in legal tech and leverage these best practices to enable us to operate efficiently. The result is not only cost savings for our clients but also quality and speed in the race to file! We offer innovative and flexible pricing models to provide both price and value for every client."

