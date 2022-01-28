With The Increase In Demand for Miami Real Estate, Mortgage Expert Jason Caballero Develops New Strategies To Help Qualify Clients

Caliber Home Loans’s user-friendly technology and the professional guidance of its Loan Consultants create a smooth route to homeownership.

Miami, FL, Jan. 28, 2022 -- Millennials are set to remain the largest group of mortgage applicants this year, but one home loan expert says the generation also faces a lack of readily available comprehensive information on the mortgage process that could ultimately jeopardize their homeownership plans.







Jason Caballero, a loan originator with Caliber Home Loans in Miami, aims to fill this knowledge gap by offering his suite of financial services to millennials, along with Generation X applicants and first-time buyers. He provides clients with the latest developments in the housing market and mortgages, making the key details easy to understand and helping them to secure loans that are carefully tailored to their individual needs and overcome any potential hurdles.



The service is a hands-on and extensive approach to the entire mortgage process, compared to the scant information that currently exists for millennials and other first-time buyers. For example, the overly simplistic suggestion that they just ask their parents for help.



Caballero’s in-depth advice and personal guidance to his clients is much more effective than simplified suggestions. Having the right guidance can be crucial when buying a property – guidance he can provide. With the DIY (do-it-yourself) culture increasing in every industry, a common stumbling block when it comes to self-education in the world of mortgages is that what is found online is not adapted to the unique circumstances of aspiring homeowners.



And there’s a sense of urgency for buyers, with last year’s strong demand for houses set to continue through this year. Analysts with the data firm Corelogic found that in 2021, millennials represented 51 percent of mortgage applications. That trend is likely to continue in 2022, coupled with an expected hike in interest rates that will make home loans more expensive.



Caballero stated that these factors can be tricky for novice homebuyers to understand, which is why he offers around-the-clock support to guide his clients through every step of obtaining a loan. With almost 20 years of experience in the residential property market, he works to tailor mortgages to a buyer’s specific needs with mortgage offers other companies might miss. “Having the right creative approach is the key to getting a favorable and fast loan,” he says.



He began his career in 2004 as a bank teller, where he met the broker and started to ask questions about the work and whether Caballero could join the industry. The broker helped him get started as a loan originator for commercial and residential properties, and since then, his experience proliferated, eventually managing a team of loan officers. He joined Caliber Home Loans in July 2020, and his services attract a rapidly expanding client base.



To ensure his millennials and other buyers can beat the high demand and rising interest rates, Caballero continues to study new developments in the sector. “The industry is always changing, so it forces you to adapt to keep up with the current environment,” he says.



Every day, Caballero tracks developments in the mortgage industry to identify new products that could help people with complex financial situations to finally get a loan that works for them and guarantees that they can buy their ideal home. "I have deeper conversations with my clients so that we can come up with alternative solutions to help them qualify," he says.



Caballero’s understanding of the constant need to develop new strategies for mortgages helps to show why he’s enjoying strong success with his millennial and other first-time buyers.





