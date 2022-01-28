Public Meeting Notice: Idaho Code Commission, January 28, 2022 at 2:00 pm (Mountain) via Microsoft Teams

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Idaho Code Commission will meet at 2:00pm, on January 28, 2022, via Teams conference conducted by the Office of the Secretary of State, whose office is in the Idaho State Capitol Building, Room E205, Boise, Idaho, to discuss and deliberate on the matters listed in the agenda below:

1. Call to Order.

2. Approval of minutes from October 27, 2021 meeting

3. Approval of publisher’s recommendation of replacement volumes of 2022 code.

4. Adjournment

Due to current office policies at the Idaho Secretary of State, the meeting will be conducted via Microsoft Teams Meeting. Details are as follows:

Topic: Idaho Code Commission Meeting Time: January 28, 2022 2:00 PM (Mountain Time)