Last Look Consulting Group Founder Mitchel Zelman Continues to Stay Involved in the Community

Mitchel Zelman, Founder of Last Look Consulting Group

Mitchel Zelman is the Chairman of the Fishing Committee for Lighthouse Point Yacht Club, Noodle Station partner, and founder of Last Look Consulting Group.

I’m so honored to be Chairman of the Fishing Committee for such a respected yacht club as Lighthouse Point. It allows me to combine my passions for offshore fishing and community service. ” — Mitchel Zelman

FORT LAUDERDALE , FL, USA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitchel Zelman makes it a priority to stay involved in the community. Between being a top fundraiser for multiple non-profit organizations to giving back in the more day-to-day activities, such as donating time to local fishing organizations, community involvement is extremely valued by Zelman and his consulting firm.

Chairman of the Fishing Committee for Lighthouse Point Yacht Club Mitch Zelman caught one of the largest Wahoo off Harbor Island Bahamas last year.

Lighthouse Point Yacht Club has been held in high regard by boating enthusiasts and yachtsmen since it was launched in the early 1960s. More than just a marina, the Yacht Club offers an excellent tennis program with genuine Har-Tru clay courts.

“I’m so honored to be Chairman of the Fishing Committee for such a respected yacht club as Lighthouse Point,” said Mitchel Zelman. “It allows me to combine my passions for offshore fishing and community service.”

A few other of Zelman’s great catches include the Mahi, African Pompano, Bahamas YF Grouper, Bahamas Mutton, and Bahamas Hog. Mitchel Zelman, Deerfield Beach, FL resident, spends much of his free time fishing in the open water.

In addition to fishing, Mitch Zelman loves doing philanthropy. He was a top fundraiser for multiple Ironman triathlons benefitting the Children’s Cancer Foundation, organized Boca Raton’s first youth triathlon, and was a host committee member for Angels Charity Gala benefiting the Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics (FAST).

On land, Zelman is a businessman. He is a co-owner of Noodle Station, a fast-casual restaurant devoted to “Asian soul food” in Fort Lauderdale. He is also the founder of Last Look Consulting Group, a company specializing in sales team training.

Last Look Consulting Group offers sales training designed to forge strong relationships with buyers. Zelman believes that by building meaningful relationships with customers, businesses can bridge the gap between generating leads and closing sales. Customers want to do business with people they like and will often come back for the “last look” even if the initial quote is higher than a competitor’s.

More about Last Look Consulting Group

Last Look Consulting is based on the idea of being personable and developing relationships between the salesperson and customer. All things being equal, most customers buy from people they share a bond with or take a liking to, so if a buyer has built a relationship with a seller and wants to do business with them, the buyer will give the seller a "last look" advantage to come back with a more competitive offer as a courtesy.

For more information about Last Look Consulting Group or to request a consultation, call 954-913-7673 or visit https://www.lastlookconsultinggroup.com/.