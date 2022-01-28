Snowmobile Crash Injures One

CONTACT: Conservation Officer River Payne Sergeant Glen Lucas 603-788-3164 January 27, 2022

Pittsburg, NH – Members of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department along with the Pittsburg Police Department responded to a 911 call for a snowmobile crash in Pittsburg. 45th Parallel Ambulance and Pittsburg Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.

Bruce Jackson, 38, of Danville New Hampshire, and a riding partner were traveling west on Trail 112 at approximately 1:45 p.m. when Jackson, riding second in a group of two, travelled into a right-hand turn. Jackson failed to negotiate the turn and entered the left-hand side of the trail where he struck another snowmobile.

Jackson was ejected from his snowmobile, which caused his body to slam into the other machine. The operator of the snowmobile that Jackson struck was not injured.

Upon striking the other machine, Jackson’s helmet fell off, and he fell to the ground. Witnesses observed his labored breathing and came to his aid. Witnesses called 911, but the decision was made by Jackson’s riding partner to move Jackson to Route 3.

An ambulance met his riding partner and brought Jackson to a nearby landing zone where a DHART helicopter picked Jackson up at 3:40 p.m. and flew him to a hospital in Maine. It was later discovered that Jackson sustained serious injuries.

The incident is still being investigated, however at this time failure to control his snowmobile in a manner that would have avoided causing this collision appears to be the cause of the crash.