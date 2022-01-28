Disposable Paper Cups Market Size to Cross USD 11,039.14 Mn by 2028

Favorable Regulations to Drive Product Demand during 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Disposable Paper Cups Market to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Material (Air Pocket Insulated, Poly-Coated Paper, Wax-Coated Paper, and Others) and End-User (Food Service, Retail, and Institutional & Industrial),’’ the disposable paper cups market was valued at US$ 8,714.28 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11,039.14 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights

Market Size Value in - US$ 8,714.28 million in 2021

Market Size Value by - US$ 11,039.14 million by 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period - 2021-2028

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages - 135

No. Tables - 56

No. of Charts & Figures - 68

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Material, and End-User, and Geography

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The global food service sector is rapidly expanding with the rising number of people preferring to go out to cafes, restaurants, and fast-food joints with their friends and family. Evolving lifestyles of people owing to hectic work schedules and rising per capita income is one of the major reasons people choose to eat at quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and fast-food outlets. Moreover, spending time with family and friends on weekends is also propelling the growth of the food service sector and subsequently increasing the demand for disposable paper cups globally.

Restrictions on the usage of single-use plastic products is propelling the market growth

The rising preference for takeaway services and online food delivery services, owing to the convenience and an increase in internet penetration, is driving the food service sector. This, in turn, is propelling the growth of the disposable paper cups market across developed and developing countries. Over the past few years, there has been a growing inclination towards on-the-go beverages and takeout drinks like coffee, soda, and thick shakes, due to the changing eating habits of customers. A significant number of people prefer having coffee or tea during their breakfasts, after lunch, and in the evening to energize themselves. People in the corporates working for extended hours highly prefer having tea or coffee during their working hours. Owing to these factors, the demand for on-the-go coffee and tea has increased significantly. Therefore, with the rising number of tea and coffee enthusiasts, the demand for disposable paper cups is rapidly increasing.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Disposable Paper Cups Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has restricted many industries’ operations and hampered several businesses globally. Shutdown of manufacturing facilities and global trade activities restricted the movement of good, thereby affecting supply of raw materials as well as product demand. Government imposed lockdowns and shift to work-from-home model by major companies, further affected the demand for disposable paper cups. However, lifting of restrictions coupled with the progress of vaccination rates across the globe is expected to aid the recovery of the global disposable paper cups market.

Disposable Paper Cups Market: Material

Based on material, the global disposable paper cups market is segmented into air pocket insulated, poly-coated paper, wax-coated paper, and others. The air pocket insulated segment led the disposable paper cups market in 2020.

Disposable Paper Cups Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Huhtamaki; Dart Container Corporation; Duni Group; Graphic Packaging International, LLC; F Bender Limited; Seda International Packaging Group; CEE Schisler Packaging Solutions; Grupo Phoenix; SCG PACKAGING; and Reynolds Group Ltd are among the key players operating in the disposable paper cups market.

The overall disposable paper cups market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the disposable paper cups market.

