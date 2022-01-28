Plasma Therapy Market Share Is Growing At A CAGR of 8.50% from 2022 to 2030 | Latest Research Report

Plasma therapy is used for treatment of many disorders such as hair loss, tendon injuries, and osteoarthritis and currently for treatment of COVID–19.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Plasma Therapy Market by Type (Pure Platelet-Rich Plasma, Leukocyte-Rich PRP, Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin, and Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin), Application (Orthopedics, Dermatology, Dentistry, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in geriatric population, rise in prevalence of rare diseases, surge in number of plasma collection centers in the majority of countries, and upsurge in the number of androgenic alopecia patients across the world drive the growth of the global plasma therapy market. On the other hand, high cost of plasma derived products impedes the growth to some extent. However, high growth potential in the emerging economies has been highly beneficial for the market growth.

the global plasma therapy industry was estimated at $350.21 million in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $698.46 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.50% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on type, the pure platelet-rich plasma segment held largest share in the global plasma therapy market in 2020.

On the basis of application, the orthopedics held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the hospitals held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 7.20 % during the forecast period

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

