Governor Whitmer Celebrates Record-Breaking HealthCare.gov Enrollment

Increasing enrollments show continuing need for affordable, high quality health insurance

This release was originally issued by Governor Whitmer's Office.

Media Contact: Laura Hall, 517-290-3779, DIFS-press@michigan.gov Consumer Hotline: 877-999-6442, Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jan. 27, 2022

(LANSING, MICH) Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox today announced that more than 303,000 Michiganders enrolled in a 2022 health plan on the Health Insurance Marketplace during the recent Open Enrollment period. This represents the highest number of enrollments since 2017.

"Every Michigander deserves affordable, comprehensive health insurance, and thanks to record-breaking enrollment under the Affordable Care Act, 303,000 Michiganders now have the coverage and peace of mind that comes with a high-quality health plan," said Governor Whitmer. "I am thankful to our federal partners for helping us make this successful Open Enrollment period possible, and to our state and local partners for all they did to help these Michiganders get covered."

"We are pleased that our outreach efforts with Governor Whitmer, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and other partners, has helped ensure more than 300,000 Michiganders will now have coverage for services like at-home COVID-19 tests, cancer screenings, preventive care, and emergency room visits," said Director Fox. "For more information about how to use your health insurance, or for questions, concerns or complaints, contact DIFS 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 877-999-6442."

Open Enrollment for 2022 health insurance ran between November 1, 2021 and January 15, 2022. During that time period, 303,550 Michiganders signed up for a new health plan. This represents a nearly 14% increase over enrollment numbers for 2020, and a nearly 16% increase over 2019, showing a strong upward trend in the need for affordable, comprehensive health insurance. Nationally, more than 14.5 million people found a plan during Open Enrollment, including 5.8 million people who selected a Marketplace plan for the first time.

For most Michiganders, the next opportunity to enroll in a Marketplace health plan will be the Open Enrollment period for 2023 coverage, which is set to begin November 1, 2022. Consumers who missed the January 15 deadline for 2022 coverage may still qualify for a Special Enrollment Period if they experience a qualifying life event, such as a birth, job loss, or divorce. In addition, Michiganders who qualify for the state's Medicaid or MIChild programs can apply at any time. For help getting started, and to figure out for which programs they qualify, consumers should visit Healthcare.gov/lower-costs.

For questions or concerns about health insurance, visit Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance or call DIFS 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 877-999-6442.

The mission of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services is to ensure access to safe and secure insurance and financial services fundamental for the opportunity, security, and success of Michigan residents, while fostering economic growth and sustainability in both industries. In addition, the Department provides consumer protection, outreach, and financial literacy and education services to Michigan residents. For more information, visit Michigan.gov/DIFS or follow the Department on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

####