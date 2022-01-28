Network Encryption Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2027: IMARC Group

The global network encryption market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Network encryption refers to a security mechanism for authenticating and protecting sensitive data transmitted over different communication networks. It can be integrated with contactless encryption key management to provide secure, verified, and high-assurance encryption. Presently, it is widely used by organizations worldwide to prevent unauthorized access to confidential data and protect internal networks, corporate backbone networks, and virtual private networks (VPNs).

Network Encryption Market Trends and Drivers:

Network encryption is employed in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry to maintain the integrity of financial data. This, coupled with the increasing use of online banking services on account of the rising sales of smartphones with high-speed internet, represents one of the key factors strengthening the market growth.

Apart from this, due to the growing instances of data breaches that can result in the loss of massive amounts of sensitive data, there is an increase in the adoption of network encryption in small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) across the globe.

In addition, the launch of network encryption solutions integrated with quantum cryptography, biometric encryption, wearable two-factor authentication (2FA), peer-to-peer encryption, and blockchain is creating a favorable market outlook.

Global Network Encryption Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Atos SE, Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Limited, F5 Networks Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Nokia Corporation, PacketLight Networks Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Securosys SA, Senetas Corporation Limited, Thales Group and Viasat Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, deployment mode, organization size and end use industry.

Breakup by Component:

• Hardware

• Solutions and Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• Cloud-based

• On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Telecom and IT

• BFSI

• Government

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

