Rope Partner relocates to top of the line facility in Denver

CENTENNIAL, CO, USA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rope Partner, an international leader in wind turbine blade repair, inspection and performance-enhancing services, announced today that it is moving its headquarters from Santa Cruz, California, to the outskirts of Denver.

The growing company has obtained a 10,000-square-foot facility in South Denver, saying it is more centrally located for streamlined logistics, and offers more room for enhanced training, and storage of wind turbine service platforms when they are not in the field.

“This is a major upgrade for us,” said Eric Stanfield, CEO of Rope Partner. “It will allow us to expand and enhance the training of our WindCorps™ workforce, ensuring we are able to continue providing the safest and highest value services for our clients.”

Lucas Llado, Vice President of Business Development, said that after 20 years in business, the company continues to experience rapid growth in demand for its services as wind energy keeps expanding in the U.S. on land and soon, offshore.

Rope Partner technicians work all over the United States and abroad, and Stanfield said being more centrally located affords faster travel time to and from our projects was a consideration in the move to Colorado.

The company trains its WindCorps™ wind techs in-house to meet or exceed the standards of the Society of Professional Rope Access Technicians (SPRAT) and established industry standards for blade repair. Both the purpose built SPRAT and composite repair facilities will prepare technicians for the most complex work scopes performed in the wind industry. The company’s new address is 7367 South Revere Parkway, Unit 1 C, Centennial, CO 80112.

About Rope Partner

Rope Partner, founded in 2001, is the premier provider of wind turbine maintenance, repair, and inspection services requiring specialized access approaches. Over the last two decades, its rapid-response WindCorps™ technicians have completed several thousand projects for essentially all the major manufacturers and wind farm owners. Applying safe, cost effective and environmentally appropriate practices, Rope Partner works in partnership with its customers to increase turbine availability and operational longevity. Learn more at www.ropepartner.com