Pet Grooming Products Market Size Worth $ 28,216.11 million By 2028 | CAGR 8.3%: The Insight Partners

Pet Grooming Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Segmentation of Pet Type Dogs, Cats, and Others

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Pet Grooming Products Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – By Pet Type, Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography,” the pet grooming products market size is projected to reach US$ 28,216.11 million by 2028 from US$ 16,099.78 million in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the pet grooming products market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Report Coverage - Details

Market Size Value in - US$ 16,099.78 million in 2021

Market Size Value by - US$ 16,099.78 million in 2021

Growth rate - CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period - 2021-2028

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages - 154

No. Tables - 82

No. of Charts & Figures - 82

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Pet Type, Product Type, and Distribution Channel

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Pet Grooming Products Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00016060/

There has been an increase in the rate of pet ownership across the world which has led to increased demand for pet grooming products. Regions such as North America, and Europe, are witnessing an increase in the number of pet adoptions which has projected these regions to be a favorable market for pet grooming products. Factors such as life stage (single vs. couples), size of household, and the income of the consumers may contribute to the increased prevalence of pet ownership amongst the population. According to the American Pet Product Association (APPA) National Pet Owners Survey, 70% of the US households own a pet, which equates to 90.5 million homes.

A continuous rise in pet population and ownership contributes to the growth in pet product sales in domestic and international markets. Due to the rising trend of pet humanization, there is a growing interest among pet owners toward pet’s health and nutrition, which in turn boosts the sales of pet grooming products. The rising trend of adopting pets as a companion for families is projected to propel the demand for pet grooming products in the coming years. Pet adoption has resulted in a surge in the number of pet products, such as shampoo, conditioner, shear and trimming tools, combs, and brushes, on the market. Additionally, the growing concern for pet health and elevating disposable income of pet owners are among the major factors that drive the growth of the pet grooming products market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Pet Grooming Products Market Growth

The shutdown of manufacturing units, difficulty in the procurement of raw materials, restriction on logistics had a negative impact on the pet grooming products market growth from a supply perspective. However, there has been an increase in the pet adoption rate during the COVID-19 pandemic which is having a positive impact on the pet grooming products market growth. According to the World Economic Forum, there was an increase in Google searches for pets including dog and cat adoption during the early phases of the pandemic. There was a 250% increase in global searches by would-be pet owners during April and May 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. Along with this, the shutdown of pet grooming facilities has led to an increase in Do-it-yourself (DIV) activities which led to the pet parents familiarizing themselves with at-home pet grooming during the lockdown.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Pet Grooming Products Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00016060/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10225

The pet grooming products market, by pet type, is segmented into dogs, cats, and others. Based on product type, the market is segmented into shampoos and conditioners, shear and trimming tools, combs and brushes, and others. The pet grooming products market, by distribution channel, is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. By geography, the pet grooming products market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America.

Pet Grooming Products Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

A few of the key players operating in the global pet grooming products market include Ancol Pet Products Limited; Beaphar; Wahl Clipper; The Hartz Mountain Corporation; Johnson’s Veterinary Products Ltd; Earthwhile Endeavors, Inc.; Coastal Pet Products Inc; Nexderma; Glo-Marr Pet Products; and Resco Pet Products. Players operating in the market are highly focused on the development of high-quality and innovative product offerings to fulfill the customer’s requirements.

Order a Copy of Pet Grooming Products Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00016060/

Browse Related Reports and get Sample copy

Pet Toys Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Plush Toys, Balls, Chew Toys, Squeaky Toys, Others); Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, Others); Distribution Channel (SuperMarkets and HyperMarkets, Specialty Store, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/pet-toys-market

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/pet-grooming-products-market/

More Research: https://liverpoolstudentmedia.com/author/theinsightpartners/

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: