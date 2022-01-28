Scottish Universities Virtual Fair 2022
India’s only virtual education fair dedicated to Scottish Universities to be held on January 29, 2022 between 3-7PM ISTCHENNAI, TAMILNADU, INDIA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScotsGrad, a higher education consultancy for students looking to study in UK or Europe is hosting a virtual fair exclusive to Scottish Universities. Featuring 15+ Scottish Universities, the event aims to provide live interactions with university representatives to learn about programs, admissions and scholarships. University alumni and current students are also attending the event to share their experiences about living in Scotland as well as career opportunities in the UK for potential students.
“ScotsGrad is founded by alumni of Scottish Universities, and we are keen to translate our passion for Scotland to higher education opportunities for the brightest Indian minds. The virtual fair represents yet another unique effort of ScotsGrad to promote the excellence of Scottish Universities in India where it is quite underrepresented at the moment. We hope to help as many students considering higher education in Europe or the UK to consider Scotland as a destination of choice” said Kathiravan A, Executive Director of ScotsGrad Pvt Ltd.
Participating Universities from Scotland*
Abertay University, Edinburgh Napier University, Glasgow Caledonian University, University of Glasgow, Heriot Watt University, Queen Margaret University, Robert Gordon University, The university of Edinburgh, University of Aberdeen, University of Dundee, University of St Andrews, University of Stirling, University of Strathclyde and University of The West Scotland.
The key takeaways from the event:
• Learn about Admissions & Scholarships in universities in Scotland, UK
• Opportunity to interact from the top Scottish Universities
• Listen to Scottish Alumni & Current share their experience in UK
• Learn about life in Scotland and Post study work visa in the UK
• Gain insights about job opportunities & building career in UK
Event Details
Date: 29 January 2022
Time: 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST
Registration Link: https://studyinscotlandvirtualfair.com/
About ScotsGrad
ScotsGrad is a unique consultancy service which provides end to end advisory services for Indian students looking at the UK as a destination to study. We are founded by Alumni of Scottish Universities and adhere to a mentor driven approach to counselling students for study in the UK. ScotsGrad is the only consultant to offer career development services for Indian students in the UK. We travel the entire journey of study in the UK by providing services beyond admissions, such as academic writing workshops, student projects, internships, accommodation assistance etc. Learn more at www.scotsgrad.com .
*The participating universities may vary due to availability of university personnel
Kathiravan A
Executive Director, ScotsGrad Consulting Pvt Ltd
+91 9176857685
hello@scotsgrad.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Other