Acrylonitrile Market Share, Opportunities, Drivers Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis Forecast 2030

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Acrylonitrile Market Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Acrylonitrile Market report provides an in-depth study of the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the current market scenario. The Acrylonitrile market report also focuses on the subjective aspect of the industry. Furthermore, the study takes in the key findings, in regards to market overview and investment opportunities.

At the same time, the report also encompasses the competitive landscape including comprehensive profiles of the major frontrunners in the industry. The leading players are considered based on their revenue size, product portfolio, market share, key marketing stratagems, and overall contribution to the market growth.

One of the major factors driving the growth of the acrylonitrile market is it extensive use in the construction industry for making headliners, interior grills, center consoles, and others. The rapid expansion of the construction industry has propelled the demand for acrylonitrile. Acrylonitrile is an important monomer that is widely incorporated during the manufacturing of plastics such as polyacrylonitrile, acrylonitrile styrene acrylate, and other synthetic rubbers. It has a wide range of applications in the electrical and electronics industries among which production of body parts of different electronics gadgets is the prime application. Moreover, acrylonitrile also finds its applications in the automotive manufacturing sector during the production of important components like seatbelts, instrument panel, dashboard, and others.

The increase in use of polyacrylonitrile and other plastics during the production of automobiles helps to reduce the weight and increase the efficiency. These are the major factors that boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, the fluctuating prices of raw materials and the effects of the acrylonitrile compounds on the environment along with high toxicity and flammabilitylimit the market growth.

COVID-19 impact analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The Acrylonitrile market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the Acrylonitrile market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the Acrylonitrile market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

By Application

1. Acrylic Fiber

2. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

3. Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin

4. Acrylamide

5. Others

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• The global Acrylonitrile market size has been analyzed across four major regions.

• Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of global Acrylonitrile market for strategy building.

• The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2021 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

• Major countries in each region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

• The key drivers, restraints, opportunities & global Acrylonitrile market trends along with their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

• The global Acrylonitrile market analysis covers in-depth information of the major industry participants.

Some of the key players operating in the global Acrylonitrile market includes Asahi Kasei Corporation, Solvay, AnQore, Koninklijke DSM NV, Ascend Performance Materials, INEOS, LUKOIL, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Lenntech BV and Repsol.

