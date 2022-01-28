Hard Seltzer Market to Reach US$ 11.9 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 13.6% | Size, Share, Growth & Report 2022-2027

Hard Seltzer Market

The hard seltzer market reached a value of US$ 5.5 Billion in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 11.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.6% during 22-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hard Seltzer Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global hard seltzer market reached a value of US$ 5.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2022-2027. Hard Seltzer, also known as adult seltzer or hard sparkling alcohol water, refers to a highball beverage that is produced from a blend of alcohol, artificial flavorings, and carbonated water. It is considered a healthy alternative as compared to other alcoholic beverages, such as vodka and rum, on account of its low calorie, carbohydrate, sugar, and gluten-free content.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The continual launch of hard seltzer in various flavors, such as tangerine, passion fruit, and watermelon, and the increasing demand for low alcohol content beverages among the millennials are some of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing health consciousness among the consumers has led them to opt for beverages with low alcohol content, thus facilitating the demand for hard seltzer. In line with this, the rising demand for fruity blends and the emerging trend of socializing at restaurants and bars, particularly amongst the younger demographic, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Anheuser-Busch InBev

• Barefoot Cellars (E. & J. Gallo Winery)

• Blue Marble Cocktails Inc.

• Ficks & Co

• Future Proof Brands LLC

• Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC (The Boston Beer Company Inc)

• Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

• Oskar Blues Brewery

• White Claw Hard Seltzer

Breakup by ABV Content:

• 1% to 4.9%

• 5% to 6.9%

• 7% and Above

Breakup by Packaging Material:

• Cans

• Glass

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Sparkling Water

• Carbonated Water

• Alcohol

• Fruit Flavours

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

