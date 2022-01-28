Submit Release
Manufacturing Plant of Anti-covid and Other Vaccines, Project 'of Highest Importance' (CEO of Recipharm)

MOROCCO, January 28 - The manufacturing plant of anti-covid-19 and other vaccines, whose construction works launching ceremony was chaired Thursday in Benslimane by HM king Mohammed VI, is a project "of the highest importance", which will be ready during 2022, said CEO of the Swedish company Recipharm, Marc funk.

"Today marks the first concrete steps of this plant (...) this project is obviously of the utmost importance," he told the press on the sidelines of the ceremony.

"We are in charge of the implementation of the vision of HM the King," said the CEO of the Swedish company, one of the partners of the project, adding that "we will work tirelessly so that the project is completed during the year 2022".

This industrial unit is in line with the vision of His Majesty the King to position the Kingdom as a key biotechnology hub in Africa and in the world, capable of meeting the health needs of the continent in the short and long term, by integrating pharmaceutical research, clinical development, manufacturing and marketing of biopharmaceutical products of great necessity. It should eventually mobilize an investment of approximately 400 to 500 million euros.

The project, which is the result of a public-private partnership, including the support of one of the world leaders in biotechnology and the "Fill & Finish" industry, the Swedish company Recipharm, will ensure the Kingdom's self-sufficiency in vaccines and make the country a leading biotechnology platform on the African continent and the world in the field of the "fill & finish" industry.

MAP 27 January 2022

 

