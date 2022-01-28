(Video): Iran’s state TV disrupted, airing footage of opposition leaders
Thursday, January 27th, the Iranian regime’s state television Channel 1 was disrupted. A crossed-out image of Ali Khamenei, followed by images of Massoud Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian Resistance, and Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the NCRI.
The disrupted sequence also aired visual and at times audio slogans of “Death to Khamenei!” in a reference to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and “Viva Rajavi!” again referring to the Iranian opposition leaders.
"This is an extremely complex attack and only the owners of this technology could exploit and damage the backdoors and features that are installed on the systems,” said Ali Dadi, deputy chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).
A crossed-out image of Khamenei was also shown on numerous state TV networks. State Networks 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Jam-e Jam 1, 2, 3, Al-Alam, Quran, Salamat, Sports, Education, and Culture TV stations, along with the following radio stations.
A crossed-out image of Khamenei was also shown on numerous state TV networks. State Networks 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Jam-e Jam 1, 2, 3, Al-Alam, Quran, Salamat, Sports, Education, and Culture TV stations, along with the following radio stations.
“More than 400 TV and radio servers were offline and completely destroyed,” according to sources providing reports from inside Iran’s TV and radio networks.
The images were accompanied by audio slogans “Death to Khamenei!” and “Viva Rajavi”!Radio Tehran, Radio Eghtesad, and Radio Talawat were also hacked, and slogans of death to Khamenei and greetings to Rajavi were broadcast on them.
Many TV and radio stations of Iran’s state broadcasting network were disrupted at 3 pm local time on Thursday, January 27, airing footage of Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the Iranian opposition coalition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).
The disrupted sequence also aired visual and at times audio slogans of “Death to Khamenei!” in a reference to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and “Viva Rajavi!” again referring to the Iranian opposition leaders.
“Given that the security infrastructure was designed to protect the broadcaster, this is not an easy task and it is very complicated,” said Reza Alidadi, technical director of the state’s Radio and Television. “Only those who own the technology can damage the systems. We are currently investigating to determine the source of the issue and the problem.”
Tasnim News Agency also reported the incident, stating that the possibility of “human element infiltration” should also be considered and called for the necessary investigation in this regard.
"This is an extremely complex attack and only the owners of this technology could exploit and damage the backdoors and features that are installed on the systems,” said Ali Dadi, deputy chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).
The images also show a video clip of Massoud Rajavi, who says: “Today, we still honor the time that we declared death to the reactionary. We stood by it.” “More than 400 TV and radio servers were offline and completely destroyed,” according to sources providing reports from inside Iran’s TV and radio networks.
“Footage related to the MEK were suddenly aired at 3 pm local time on 14 TV and 13 radio stations, and we were caught off guard,” according to reports from inside the regime.
State Networks 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Jam-e Jam 1, 2, 3, Al-Alam, Quran, Salamat, Sports, Education, and Culture TV stations, along with the following radio stations witnessed the mentioned disruptions: Culture, Payam, Quran, Sports, Eghtesad (Economy), Ava, Iran, Health, Talavat, Tehran, Radio Museum, Radio Reserve, Radio Javan.
Security forces associated with the regime’s state broadcasting networks prevented people from entering or leaving the state networks’ buildings. All IRIB employees and staff have been quarantined for questioning.
“Our colleagues are investigating the incident. This is an extremely complex attack and only the owners of this technology could exploit and damage the backdoors and features that are installed on the systems,” said Ali Dadi, deputy chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), told the state TV channel IRINN on Thursday.
“Similar disruptions happened to the Koran Channel, Radio Javan, and Radio Payam,” he added, referring to other state-affiliated broadcast channels.
In the past, Iran has witnessed a series of cyberattacks such as one last year in October that disrupted the sale of heavily subsidized gasoline.
The [disruption] represented a major breach of Iranian state television, long believed to be controlled and operated by members of the Islamic Republic’s intelligence branches, particularly its hard-line Revolutionary Guard. Such an incident hasn’t happened for years, according to the Associated Press.
Iran’s state-run Khabar Four acknowledged today’s disruption and held the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) accountable. “Network One was disrupted by the MEK, airing images of Massoud Rajavi for a few moments,” the report reads.
“More than 400 TV and radio servers were offline and completely destroyed,” according to sources providing reports from inside Iran’s TV and radio networks.
“Footage related to the MEK were suddenly aired at 3 pm Tehran time on 14 TV and 13 radio stations, and we were caught off guard,” according to reports from inside the regime.
Akharin Khabar (Latest News) Telegram group reported this afternoon: “How did the Monafeqin (meaning the Hypocrites, the pejorative term used by the Iranian regime’s for the Mojahedin-e-Khalq) reach the radio and television antennas?! The technical and broadcasting systems are completely isolated, they are equipped with acceptable security protocols and are not accessible via the Internet.
Detailed information on the various dimensions of the sabotage has not yet been released, and IRIB officials are investigating the case, but sabotage seems to have been the most likely scenario.”
Hesamoddin Ashna, a former deputy minister of the regime’s intelligence ministry (MOIS) and Hassan Rouhani’s press adviser tweeted: “You can expect anything from this hypocritical organization.”
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 51 65 32 31
email us here
A crossed-out image of Ali Khamenei was shown Followed by images of Iranian Resistance Leader Massoud Rajavi and NCRI president-elect Maryam Rajavi.