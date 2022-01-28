Top Multi-Factor Authentication Companies List Worldwide 2022 | IMARC Group

Multi-Factor Authentication Companies

Top Multi-Factor Authentication Companies are CA Technologies, Crossmatch, Deepnet Security Ltd., Entrust, Fujitsu, Gemalto NV, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corp.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group, the global multi-factor authentication market reached a value of US$ 12.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 34.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 17.8% during 2022-2027. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) represents a security system that is built to protect business units and organizations from potential security breaches using a multi-layered verification process. It requires an individual to provide various safety validation variables, such as their login credentials, a security token, one-time password (OTP), biometric verification, etc., which are unique to the user. MFA aims at creating an elaborate defense system against unauthorized individuals accessing a database, network, computer device, physical location, etc. Consequently, it finds wide-ranging applications in several end-use industries, such as healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), defense, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/multi-factor-authentication-market/requestsample

The rising instances of security breaches, cyber-attacks, online frauds, etc., are among the primary factors driving the multi-factor authentication market. In line with this, MFA systems assist in preventing ransomware attacks by verifying the user identities via computer devices or smartphones, which is further propelling the product demand. Additionally, the growing utilization of these security systems to support training, services, SMS gateway, and hardware and software tokens is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the launch of numerous favorable initiatives by government bodies to enhance national security and the emerging trend of modernizing cybersecurity infrastructures are also augmenting the global market. Furthermore, the introduction of Authentication-as-a-Service (AaaS) solutions, which offer advanced security and authentication to organizations, is anticipated to fuel the multi-factor authentication market over the forecasted period.

Some of Top Multi-Factor Authentication Companies in the World:

• Broadcom, Inc.

• HID Global Corporation

• Deepnet Security Ltd.

• Entrust Datacard Corporation

• Fujitsu Limited

• Gemalto N.V.

• Microsoft Corporation

• NEC Corporation of America

• Okta, Inc.

• Ping Identity Corporation

• RSA Security LLC

• SecureAuth Corporation

• SecurEnvoy Limited

• Suprema Inc

Explore Complete Blog of Multi-Factor Authentication Companies by IMARC Group: https://www.imarcgroup.com/multi-factor-authentication-companies

Key Highlights:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Explore Multi-Factor Authentication Market Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/multi-factor-authentication-market

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Latest Research Reports By IMARC Group:

Pico Projectors Market Research Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pico-projectors-market

Cell-based Assay Market Research Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cell-based-assays-market

Lubricant Additives Market Research Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/lubricant-additives-market

Bone Anchored Hearing Aids Market Research Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bone-anchored-hearing-aids-market

Connected Mining Market Research Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/connected-mining-market

Cloud-Based VDI Market Research Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cloud-based-vdi-market

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Research Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/crop-protection-chemicals-market

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Research Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/endovascular-aneurysm-repair-market

Smart Thermostat Market Research Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-thermostat-market

Depression Drugs Market Research Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/depression-drugs-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.