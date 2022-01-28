Ammonia Market Report 2022-2027, Share, Size, Growth, Outlook, Forecast

Ammonia Market

Ammonia (NH3) represents a colorless gas and inorganic compound with a distinct odor.

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Ammonia Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global ammonia market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Ammonia (NH3) represents a colorless gas and inorganic compound with a distinct odor. It occurs naturally throughout the air as well as in soil, plants, water, and animals. Ammonia is commonly used in manufacturing ammonium nitrate fertilizers, which discharge nitrogen in the soil to promote growth in farm crops or plants. It also finds extensive applications in the production of plastics, textiles, explosives, pesticides, coloring agents, etc. As a result, ammonia is widely utilized as a purifying agent in water treatment plants and as a refrigerant in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/ammonia-market/requestsample

Global Ammonia Market Trends:

The escalating demand for efficient and nitrogen-rich ammonia-based fertilizers and agrochemicals to ensure optimal food production is one of the primary factors driving the ammonia market. Besides this, the inflating adoption of ammonia in manufacturing detergents and cleaning products is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the expanding population and the decreasing levels of arable lands available for crop cultivation are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the rising utilization of ammonia in breaking down household grime and eliminating stains of vegetable oils, fats, cooking grease, etc., from tubs, sinks, toilets, countertops, and tiles is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the elevating need for ammonium nitrate for mining and explosive applications is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, various product innovations, such as the development of green ammonia through sustainable technologies, are anticipated to bolster the ammonia market over the forecasted period.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ammonia-market

Global Ammonia Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Achema AB

BASF SE

CF Industries Holdings Inc.

Koch Industries Inc

Linde plc

Nutrien Ltd

OCI N.V.

Orica Limited

PJSC Togliattiazot

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Yara International ASA.

Breakup by Physical Form:

Anhydrous Ammonia

Aqueous Ammonia

Breakup by Application:

MAP and DAP

Urea

Nitric Acid

Ammonium Sulfate

Ammonium Nitrate

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Agrochemical

Industrial Chemical

Mining

Pharmaceutical

Textiles

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

The Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance 2015-2021

Market Outlook 2022-2027

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.



Other Report:

Indoor Farming Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indoor-farming-market

Battery Recycling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/battery-recycling-market

Set-Top Box Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/set-top-box-market

Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-big-data-analytics-market

Smart Lock Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-lock-market

Disposable Gloves Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/disposable-gloves-market

Sun Care Products Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sun-care-products-market

Biodefense Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biodefense-market

IoT Security Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/iot-security-market

Marketing Automation Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/marketing-automation-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.