Tiblio Launches New Feature Surfacing the Largest Stock Market Orders in Real Time

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiblio, a leading stock and crypto market trading system, today announced its new options flow screener. This new trading tool tracks very aggressive trades, showcasing the largest orders flowing through the market in real time.



Features and benefits of the Tiblio options flow screener include:

Surfaces the largest orders flowing through the market at any given time

Gives you an inside look into institutional and smart money trades

Indicates trades that are at the ask or above, indicating very aggressive buyers

Showcases options flow for vertical credit spreads and iron condors

“The uncertainty we are seeing in the market right now can be scary for many investors. Using our options flow view, retail traders can see how money is flowing through the options market and get trading ideas based on actions of the big players,” says co-founder of Tiblio, Leon Smith.

This latest options flow screener launch is rooted in Tiblio’s mission to provide leading tools and the fastest data to help retailer traders find the best trading opportunities and build wealth.

Tiblio’s options flow screener is now available with either a monthly or annual subscription to the platform. Sign up today and try Tiblio with a 7-day trial. For more information on Tiblio and to sign-up, visit https://tiblio.com/ .

About Tiblio

Tiblio is a leading stock market research platform with all the tools and information retail traders need to better invest today. Tiblio brings traders a complete crypto and stock market trading system with options trading plays, a trading journal, the fastest news in the market, education, and access to an exclusive trading community. Tiblio’s mission is to empower all traders with the tools, data and analytics they need to find the best trading opportunities to maximize their profits and build wealth.

Leon Smith

Tiblio, Inc.

leon@tiblio.com