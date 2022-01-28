Burs and Endodontic Files Market Size Hit US$ 2.10 billion in 2028 says, The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Rising Dental Disease Prevalence to Drive Burs and Endodontic Files Market Growth during Forecast Periods

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Inisght Partners latest study on " Burs and Endodontic Files Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, End User and Geography" the market is projected to reach US$ 2.10 billion by 2028 from US$ 1.37 billion in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021–2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players with their developments in the market.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in - US$ 1.37 billion in 2021

Market Size Value by - US$ 2.10 billion in 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period - 2021-2028

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages - 147

No. Tables -56

No. of Charts & Figures - 67

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Type, and End User

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Dental burs and endodontic files are tools used in modern dentistry for tooth restoration and surgical care. Burs are designed as tiny drilling equipment to cut hard tissues, including tooth. Both burs and endodontic files are made of steel, stainless steel, tungsten carbide, and diamond grit. Burs are attached to a handpiece and hold a cutting blade, which help to provide a smooth surface while preparing cavities. Endodontics is the field of dentistry that deals with the treatment of dental pulp and the tissues surrounding the roots of the teeth. It involves various procedures such as root canal therapy, endodontic retreatment, surgery, treating cracked teeth, and treating dental trauma. Additionally, these tools help to clean and shape the root canal.

The burs and endodontic files market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and geography. The market, by geography, is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the market, emphasizing parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, and market dynamics, along with the analysis of the competitive landscape of the globally leading market players.

According to a report published by the Global Burden of Diseases Study in September 2018, oral diseases have affected ~3.58 billion people worldwide, and dental caries is among the most common dental illnesses. Dental caries, which may further lead to tooth loss, has affected ~2.3 billion people and more than ~530 million children globally. Moreover, various dental conditions further lead to tooth loss, root canal, dry mouth, cavities, biting difficulties, and so on. Thus, the increasing prevalence of such dental conditions boosts the growth of the global burs and endodontic files market. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), ~60–90% of children and ~100% of adults in the world have dental cavities. Moreover, according to the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), 178 million Americans have lost at least one tooth. On average, 40 million people in the US are suffering from tooth decay problems, and this number is expected to rise in the next two decades owing to the increasing occurrence of cavities and tooth decay among people. According to the American Association of Endodontics, over 15 million root canals are performed every year, while more than 41,000 root canals are performed every day in the country. These factors are expected to fuel the demand for burs and endodontic files. With nearly 33,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants,cariesis also the most prevalent condition inGermany. Recently, it has been reported that across England as a whole,23% of five-year-olds have had dentaldecay, the same is rising to 34% in deprived areas and falling to 14% in wealthier communities.

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.

Burs and Endodontic Files Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Prima Dental, Dentsply Sirona, Spiral Tools Pvt Ltd., Global Top Inc., ROGINDENTAL LLC, Shenzhen Feihuan Medical Instruments Co.,ltd, MANI,INC, Kerr Corporation, HENRY SCHEIN, INC, and Komet Dental are among the leading companies operating in the burs and endodontic files market.

Based on type, the global burs and endodontic files market is segmented into burs and endodontic files. In 2021, the burs segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028. With the help of burs, a variety of operations such as access cavity preparation becomes easy. Therefore, the adaption of these tools is increasing, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global burs and endodontic files market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics and research institutes/universities. The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2021. However, dental clinics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

