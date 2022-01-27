Government releases new diversity and inclusion strategy

CANADA, January 27 - The provincial government released a new diversity and inclusion strategy to ensure it is providing a safe, inclusive and diverse work environment for employees and clients, today and in the future.

The 2022-2025 Diversity and Inclusion Strategy will build on the 2019 Diversity and Inclusion Policy and enhance that framework to continue to shape a safe and innovative work-place culture that celebrates the diversity of PEI’s population.

“Our Island continues to experience tremendous population growth as we welcome the many cultures that exist in our communities today. This government recognizes the importance of making sure our Island is inclusive because we know that improves innovation, productivity, and the general well-being of our Island and people, and we are excited to have this new strategy that will help us continue our work on this important path.” - Finance Minister Darlene Compton.

The strategy was created by the PEI Public Service Commission (PSC) in collaboration with internal and external stakeholders, including the PSC Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Committee; the Diversity and Inclusion Inter-jurisdictional Working Groups; and various community groups across Prince Edward Island. The PSC will work with departments and agencies to implement this strategy across government.

“We are committed to identifying and removing barriers in areas of recruitment, advancement and retention,” said CEO of the Public Service Commission Tanya Rowell. “The new Diversity and Inclusion Strategy will ensure that our workplaces remain engaging, inclusive, and representative of the population that we proudly serve, and I want to thank the many external community groups for their valued input. We look forward to continuing our work with the many diverse groups across PEI so that we can deliver the best possible services for all Islanders.”

The PSC’s mission is to ensure that respect, integrity, accountability and excellence continue to be the values that shape the future of the provincial civil service. This strategy will further reinforce that mission.

