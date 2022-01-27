Province offers support grant for small businesses

CANADA, January 27 - The province is launching a new support grant for small businesses that have been impacted by the public health restrictions.

The Small Business COVID-19 Support Grant will provide funding to eligible small businesses in amounts ranging from $2,500 to $7,500 based on their November 2021 gross payroll or revenue.

Examples of businesses that may be eligible include, gyms, full-service restaurants and theatres. To review eligibility criteria and apply, visit: COVID-19 Small Business Support Grant

“Government remains committed to helping small businesses as they reopen their doors and get back on their feet. We know the past month has been very challenging, and these grants are here to help as we move forward together.” - Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Matthew MacKay

Media contact: Hillary MacDonald Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture 902-394-6368 hpsmacdonald@gov.pe.ca