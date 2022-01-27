Submit Release
Carper Welcomes New Transportation Safety Strategy

DELAWARE, January 27 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today welcomed the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) new comprehensive National Roadway Safety Strategy, which committed to a Safe Systems approach and affirmed the DOT’s goal of zero traffic fatalities.

“We need to do everything we can to make our roads and highways safer for all Americans, whether they’re traveling by car, truck, bike, or foot,” said Carper. “I’m glad that DOT’s national strategy will put safety front and center as we work to implement the bipartisan infrastructure law and improve our nation’s transportation system for the American people. Safety should never be a backseat priority and it isn’t thanks to the leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration.”

In a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg earlier this week, Carper underscored the importance of prioritizing safety in federal transportation policy and urged DOT to address many of the policy goals identified in this strategy, including vulnerable road user safety, vehicle safety standards, and the need for better data.

