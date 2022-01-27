SB 0849 of 2022

MICHIGAN, January 27 - Corrections: parole; parole of certain juvenile offenders; provide for under certain circumstances. Amends sec. 34 of 1953 PA 232 (MCL 791.234). TIE BAR WITH: SB 0850'22, SB 0851'22, SB 0848'22

Last Action: 1/27/2022 - REFERRED TO COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY AND PUBLIC SAFETY