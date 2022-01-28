Stable Economic Growth Boosts Demand For The Hematology Drugs Market

Hematology Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hematology drugs market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated that the global GDP growth rate was 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. This is expected to increase spending on healthcare services, thereby driving the demand for hematology drugs.

The global hematology drugs market size is expected to grow from $33.06 billion in 2021 to $36.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The hematology drugs market share is expected to reach $73.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.5%.

Major players covered in the global hematology drugs industry are Amgen, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., CSL, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi S.A, Daiichi Sankyo Company and Pfizer Inc.

North America was the largest region in the hematology drugs market in 2021. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the hematology drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global hematology drugs market research report is segmented by type into blood products, anemia and other blood disorder drugs, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/ drug stores, others, by route of administration into oral, parenteral, others, by drug classification into branded drugs, generic drugs, by mode of purchase into prescription-based drugs, over-the-counter drugs.

