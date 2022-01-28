Dextrin Market Growth and Industry Analysis By Agridient Inc., Cargill Inc., Emsland Group, Puris

Dextrin

Increasing demand for functional food & beverages, rapid growth of industrialization especially in emerging economies are likely to surge the demand for dextrin

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of the dextrin content food such as assist in digestive issues, help maintain homeostasis in your stomach and maintain healthy blood sugar levels is further accelerate the growth of the market.

The dextrin market size was valued at $2,785.8 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $4,032.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4 from 2021 to 2030.

Dextrin is a colorless, gummy, low molecular carbohydrate that is odorless and tasteless. It is formed as a result of hydrolysis of either starch or glycogen. Dextrin used in food is mostly made from non-wheat sources, like tapioca, rice, or potatoes. In these cases, dextrin can be available with absolutely gluten free. Dextrin is majorly used in the food industry. It is not directly used but as a substance needed in the processing and finishing of food. Other uses include using it as a stiffening agent in the textile industry, as an adhesive in glues and as a binding agent in the pharmaceutical industry. Growing number of food small and medium sized manufacturing units and increasing use of dextrin is expected to garner the growth of the product market during the forecast period.

The outbreak of COVID19 has largely and negatively impacted product market. This is attributed to the lockdown implemented across various countries, which has hampered food processing and other processing industries. The pandemic is having a profound impact on the world, and is still affecting many parts of the world. It is unlikely that the global product market will recover any time soon as manufacturing units are regaining their momentum. Lockdowns across the globe in 2020 and continuing restrictions in 2021 disrupted the supply chain posing challenges for manufactures in the dextrin market. Intense competition, pricing issues, and shifting consumer preferences will continue the downward pressure on vendors’ profit margins.

According to the dextrin market analysis, the dextrin market segmented into type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into Maltodextrin, Cyclodextrin, Amylodextrin and Others. By application, it is bifurcated into Food, Pharmaceutical, Industrial, Cosmetics and Others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy and Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

The players operating in the global product market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Agridient Inc., American Key Products, Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), Cargill Inc., Emsland Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Meelunie B.V, Puris, Roquette Frères and TATE & LYLE PLC.

