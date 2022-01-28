Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 22B2000320

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Geno                            

STATION: VSP Royalton                   

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

 

DATE/TIME: 01/27/22 at 1546

INCIDENT LOCATION: Royalton

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Criminal Threatening

 

 

ACCUSED: Paul Rogers                                      

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 01/27/22 at approximately 1546, the Vermont State Police was contacted regarding an assault taking place on Rogers Lane in Royalton. Troopers located multiple victims that had left the scene. Paul Rogers was located at his residence and spoke with Troopers. After continued investigation, it was determined that Rogers had assaulted multiple family/household members. Rogers was arrested and taken to the Royalton Barracks for processing. He was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility and was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on January 28th, 2022 at 12:30PM to answer to the charges. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/28/2022 at 12:30PM       

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility  

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

