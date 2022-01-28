Royalton Barracks/Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2000320
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Geno
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/27/22 at 1546
INCIDENT LOCATION: Royalton
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Paul Rogers
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/27/22 at approximately 1546, the Vermont State Police was contacted regarding an assault taking place on Rogers Lane in Royalton. Troopers located multiple victims that had left the scene. Paul Rogers was located at his residence and spoke with Troopers. After continued investigation, it was determined that Rogers had assaulted multiple family/household members. Rogers was arrested and taken to the Royalton Barracks for processing. He was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility and was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on January 28th, 2022 at 12:30PM to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/28/2022 at 12:30PM
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.