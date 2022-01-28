Acronis launches first cloud data center in South Africa

Acronis opens data center in South Africa Acronis Logo

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acronis, the global leader in cyber protection, announced today the availability of a new Acronis Cyber Cloud Data Center in Johannesburg, Gauteng Province, South Africa. The new data center, one of the 111 new data centers being deployed by the company, gives service provider partners access to a full range of cyber protection solutions upon which they can build new services while delivering faster access, constant data availability, and data sovereignty to their clients.

Having these capabilities is key for South African service providers today, as cyber threats loom over the business landscape and data accessibility, privacy, and compliance demands grow.

The opening of the South Africa data center is part of the Acronis Global/Local Initiative, an effort that includes global management for all data centers, geographic redundancy, and control for local partners, and a local disaster recovery site – all with competitive pricing. The goal of this initiative is that service providers will have no trouble meeting the ever-changing compliance, data sovereignty, and performance requirements they and their clients face.

The global network of Acronis Cyber Cloud Data Centers already includes more than 40 data centers. From Europe to Asia and from the US to Africa, Acronis already opened cloud data centers across the globe and is planning to open many more. With the new data center in South Africa, local service providers will have a location within the country where they can store business-critical data for their clients. Managed service providers will also benefit from the full range of managed cloud solutions and cyber protection solutions available via the Acronis Cyber Cloud platform.

“A local presence is a necessity for modern cloud businesses and we are proud to deliver the Acronis Cyber Cloud Data Center in South Africa. Now they can safeguard client data locally and know that they are backed by a global partner who is on standby 24/7/365 to address any issues,” said Peter French, regional general manager, Middle East and Africa, Acronis.

Service providers interested in learning more about the advantages and opportunities of cyber protection solutions available through the Acronis Cyber Cloud platform should contact our local team in Africa.

Denzil Moorcroft, sales director channel partners, 4Sight Dynamics Africa said: “As one of the fastest-growing Acronis Distribution Partners in one of the most rapidly growing regions (South Africa, Africa, Europe and the Middle East), we are excited about Acronis’s local approach to cyber protection, as it is important for organisations to meet localisation requirements. Our partners and their customers can look forward to locally-hosted cyber protection solutions, which will give them peace of mind and security, from a global partner like Acronis.”

Oliver Niemandt, general manager, Tarsus On Demand said: "It has become increasingly important for South African businesses to put measures in place to ensure that they avoid being prime targets for cyberattacks. Organisations of all sizes need to ensure that they are compliant and that their client’s information remains secured especially after the Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA) came into effect on 1 July 2021. We are excited that Acronis is investing in a new Data Centre in South Africa for more simplified and secured business operations. We strongly believe that this is exactly what our partner ecosystem needs and the move will accelerate Digital Transformation among South African businesses.”