Smart Beacon Market Analysis 2022 , Share, Growth Factors, Future Prospect And Outlook till 2026 | Aruba, Cisco

A smart beacon is a proximity device that uses Bluetooth low energy proximity sensing technology to convey a signal to a compatible application or operating system. When a smartphone or tablet comes within range of the beacon, it detects the device's physical location and tracks the customer, then sends an allocation-based notice to the device. Smart beacons, for example, are utilized in brick and mortar retail locations for mobile commerce to notify customers about special offers.

Key Growth Factor:

In 2016, the iBeacon standard had the biggest market share in the worldwide smart beacon market; however, the Eddystone sector is predicted to develop at a rapid pace and to dominate the market over the forecast period. This is due to Eddystone's ability to do more than just iBeacon.

Significant Key Players in this Market -

• Estimote

• Aruba

• Kontakt.Io

• Cisco

• Bluvision

• Onyx Beacon

• Leantegra

• Gimbal

• Accent Systems

• Swirl Networks

• Sensoro

• Jaalee Technology

• Beaconinside

• Blesh

• Blueup.

Global Smart Beacon Market: Taxonomy

On the basis of beacon standards, the global smart beacon market is segmented into:

• iBeacon

• Eddystone

On the basis of connectivity type, the global smart beacon market is segmented into:

• Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

• Hybrid

On the basis of offering, the global smart beacon market is segmented into:

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

On the basis of end-user industry, the global smart beacon market is segmented into:

• Retail

• Transportation & Logistics

• Public Gatherings and Spaces

• Sports

• Healthcare

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Automotive

• Aviation

Regional Classification:

The Smart Beacon Market is researched and anticipated on a worldwide as well as regional basis. The report focuses on Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and North America, with a more favorable focus on the market's concentrated regions. These topics are looked into in terms of current trends and potential opportunities that could help the market in the long run.

