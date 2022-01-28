Global English Language Learning Market and Digital English Language Learning Market 2022 Size, Growth (CAGR 23.3%, 15.6% respectively) Key Players, New Technologies, Innovations, Opportunities and Forecast 2028

Recent trends show significant growth in the Global English Language Learning Market. Our report provides a detailed outlook on all aspects of the market, including all current market statistics and future forecast.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global English Language Learning Market size is estimated to augment due to the rising significance of English language for business reasons. Integration of artificial intelligence, minimal cost of learning English language, and increasing investments of English language in small and medium companies are factors that are expected to drive global English market language learning market growth. In the year 2021, the market was valued at USD 8,398.3 million. The CAGR during this period is over 23.3% during the review period, which is expected to reach a valuation of USD 36,470 million. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled “Global English Language Learning Market, 2022-2028”.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market.

Berlitz Languages

Pearson ELT

Sanako Corporation

Inlingua International

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

McGraw-Hill Education

Rosetta Stone

Transparent Language

Voxy

EF Education First

New Oriental

Vipkid

Wall Street English

Meten English

iTutorGroup

51talk

WEBi

Global Education (GEDU)

New Channel International

Nowadays, learning the English language has become a necessity. Having the knowledge of various languages provides an economic edge that it. With recent advent of social media and penetration of new technologies such as cloud computing, IoT, gadgets, voice recognition, etc. have further expanded the scope of learning English language.

Geographically, the market is divided into, the Americas (U.S., Mexico, Brazil, and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, and Russia), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, Southeast Asia, Korea, and India), Australia, and Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries).

Segmentation by type:

Digital

Through Books

In Person Courses

Segmentation by application:

For Kids and Teens

For Adults

For Businesses

For Educational and Tests

What is the scope of the report?

This English language Learning market research covers global and regional markets with a detailed analysis of the overall growth outlook for the market. In addition, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive environment of the global market. The report also provides an overview of key company dashboards, including successful marketing strategies, market contributions, and recent developments in both historical and current contexts.

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed assessment of the market by highlighting information on various aspects such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and threats. This information helps stakeholders make the right decisions before investing.

Report 2:

Global Digital English Language Learning Market 2022-28:

Global Digital English Language Learning Market size is anticipated to grow due to the wide adoption of english language globally. Various advantages associated with online platforms have led to the introduction of digital platforms. Having english as a language for business communications is one of the major factors for Global Digital English Language Learning Market growth. In the year 2021, the market was valued at USD 8,986.8 million. The CAGR during this period is over 15.6% during the review period, which is expected to reach a valuation of USD 24,730 million. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled “Global Digital English Language Learning Market, 2022-2028”.

Learning the language digitally refers to learning through digital products and content that promotes the learning of language through ICT Tool. The digital english language lets students to learn through digital tools with a facility of voice recording. This lets the tutors observe and monitor the progress of students remotely and conduct the sessions through virtual classrooms.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Berlitz Languages

Pearson ELT

Sanako Corporation

Inlingua International

51Talk

WEBi

Rosetta Stone

iTutorGroup

Voxy

EF Education First

New Oriental

Vipkid

Wall Street English

Busuu

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.7.

On-premise

Cloud based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.8.

For Educational & Tests

For Businesses

For Kids and Teens

For Adults

