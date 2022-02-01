Rap Sensations Elsha and Niko Is Bring Together their Superstar Friends in Upcoming Album “These Things Take Time”

These Things Take Time Album Art Rapper and Singer Elsha

The album was recorded during Dave Chappelle’s Summer Camp and features some of the hottest names on the rap scene

Having so many incredible talents together in one place was an incredible experience, and we wanted to capture that moment and share it with the world.” — Elsha

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elsha , the bilingual rap sensation and Freemindz CEO, has announced the upcoming release of a new collaborative album with Niko Is, “These Things Take Time.” Featuring some of the most exhilarating talents of the time and notable legends in hip-hop, the album will hit digital streaming platforms in March 2022.“These Things Take Time” came to life during the summer of 2020 during Dave Chappelle's now-iconic Summer Camp event in Yellow Springs, Ohio. With so many entertainment heavy-hitters together in one place at the same time, the stars aligned, quite literally, to create a musical collaboration like none other.Under his boutique label Freemindz, Elsha and Niko Is brought together their famous friends at the legendary Refraze Recording Studios in Dayton, Ohio to record the album. The album features eight tracks with collaborations between Elsha and Niko Is, Talib Kweli, Mave, Steve Arrington, and Issa Ali with productions by OT Hus, SVNT2, and Lokomowla. The team snuck away between sets of Chappelle's show to record the album.If one word could summarize the tone and mood of the album, it’s gratitude. The entire team wanted to reflect on the extraordinary circumstances of 2020 that eventually brought them all together in one place at one time. From the vibes given off in each track to the album's title, gratitude is evident throughout, as well as an appreciation of and reflection on how such powerhouse collaborations truly take time and the right set of circumstances to come to life.“‘These Things Take Time’ is an emotional reflection of how we were all feeling being together in one place in one time when the world was otherwise in such upheaval,” said Elsha. “Having so many incredible talents together in one place was an incredible experience, and we wanted to capture that moment and share it with the world.”The first two singles off the upcoming album, “These Things Take Time,” featuring Elsha, Niko Is, and Issa Ali, and “International” featuring Elsha, Talib Kweli, and Niko Is, are currently available on major streaming platforms and YouTube

Elsha International Featuring Talib Kweli & NIKO IS