Submit Release
News Search

There were 938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,677 in the last 365 days.

TBI Investigating Deadly I-65 Shooting

At the request of 20th District Attorney General Glenn Funk, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting death of a man during an interaction with law enforcement officers on Interstate 65 on Thursday afternoon.

Preliminary information indicates the incident began at approximately 2:00 Thursday afternoon, when a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper saw a man, identified as 37-year-old Landon Eastep, on the shoulder of Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 76. The trooper stopped to talk with him, and as the exchange escalated, Eastep produced a box cutter. The trooper attempted to negotiate with Eastep, and soon, an off-duty Mount Juliet Police Department officer also stopped, along with back-up officers from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and additional THP troopers. The negotiations with Eastep, aimed at convincing him to surrender, continued for approximately 30 minutes. At one point, the man appears to adjust his stance and reach for what was later identified as a metal cylindrical object at his waist. At least nine of the law enforcement officers fired upon Eastep, who died at the scene. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters.  That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

###

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

TBI Investigating Deadly I-65 Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.