Readymade Indian Saree Blouses in USA – Embroidered Bespoke Choli Line Launched

Chiro’s by Jigyasa launches its latest collection of ready-to-wear blouses. The company’s in-house designers take pride in sewing delicately-made Indian cholis with exquisite finishes. From neutral golds to dazzling reds, customers are spoilt for choice with the new offerings.

Despite the world practicing social distancing and more people staying at home, cultural fashion shops have observed a steady rise in demand for local RTW clothes. Chiro’s by Jigyasa meets this need with its latest collection of Indian beadwork blouses and ready-made sarees that come in an array of colors.

The new collection features a variety of choices, says the company. Customers have their pick of the crop with heavily embellished, choker neck hand-embroidered, beadwork, brocade, pearl-studded sleeveless, mirrorwork contemporary, and net sleeves blouses.

Its range of ready-made blouses includes: satin round neck, Chinese collar readymade, V-neck netted, high-neck readymade, halter neck readymade, spaghetti strap embroidered, sheer sleeves readymade, backless, shirt-style readymade, brocade saree, block-printed sari, and sequin ready-made blouses.

Custom sarees are also available. Clients simply have to contact the company and list down the specific pattern they have in mind, along with their preferred color. Custom sarees usually take around eight weeks to complete, including delivery time.

All sarees are made with attention to detail and a passion for cultural clothes. Chiro’s by Jigyasa is committed to making all its customers feel like royalty whenever they wear their clothes – a devotion that stems from its love for the Indian culture and its clothing.

In India, clothes symbolize so much more than just covering the body. Rich in its diversity, each state has different meanings to its clothes. For example, white is considered auspicious in South India, whereas it is only worn in funerals in other parts of the country. This explains why weddings in South India use white sarees, while red clothing is used in North Indian ceremonies.

Sarees are usually worn over a petticoat along with a blouse called the choli, which is the upper garment. Cholis are usually made in a halter-neck style or backless, but can be adjusted to suit the wearer’s fashion sense.

A spokesperson for the company said, “Chiro’s by Jigyasa brings to your doorstep festive ready-made blouses in the USA to compliment your exquisite sarees. Look ravishing in our intricately embellished blouses that’ll add oomph to your ethnic Indian attire.”

