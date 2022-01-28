The Evolving Role of the PharmD in Canadian Healthcare
Pharmacists Critical to Equitable Access and Opportunity in Canadian Healthcare, Former Pharmacy School Dean Kishor Wasan SaysSASKATOON, SK, CANADA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Training of pharmacists in Canada in the twenty-first century has undergone a paradigmatic shift to empower the profession to better serve all Canadians, Kishor Wasan says. And the former Dean of the School of Pharmacy at the University of Saskatchewan says that the evolution of education of Canadian pharmacists hasn't been limited just to upgrading the first pharmaceutical degree from a B.Pharm to a Pharm.D.
In 2003, the First Ministers’ Accord on Health Care Renewal set ambitious goals for improving the quality of healthcare Canada delivers to its citizens. The Health Accords promised to provide “high quality, effective, patient-centred and safe” primary care services to all Canadians. Two prominent metrics of success were and are:
Ensuring Canadians will have access to appropriate primary care providers, and Ensuring Canadians will receive their healthcare from interdisciplinary healthcare teams, in which doctors of pharmacy play an important part.
The Doctor of Pharmacy isn't someone who just dispenses pills. Doctors of Pharmacy are given clinical experiences that give them insight to the holistic treatment of every patient. They are available to interact with patients and recognize when a complaint requires an appropriate prophylactic, when a complaint requires a visit with a primary care physician, and when a complaint should be treated in urgent care.
Doctors of Pharmacy help to direct patients to appropriate care. This increases access to care among rural residents, First Peoples, and groups with a natural reticence to seek medical care due to geographic isolation or cultural barriers.
But the benefits of elevating pharmaceutical training don't stop there, says Kishor Wasan.
Changes in pharmaceutical education in Canada improve healthcare delivery in at least six ways.
Improved education for pharmacists gives Canadian healthcare one more tool for responding to healthcare on the basis of need. The Doctor of Pharmacy becomes one more professional who can provide direct care to patients.
Enhanced training for pharmacists increases the opportunities for contact with independent health professionals for every Canadian. Holders of Pharm.D. degrees become one more member of every Canadian's healthcare team delivering care on a personal level. Doctors of Pharmacy increase access to healthcare for indigenous populations.
Doctors of Pharmacy have the cognitive skills to contribute to diagnosis and treatment. Consulting with a Doctor of Pharmacy reduces overall wait times as it improves quality of care.
Insights from Doctors of Pharmacy reduce unnecessary tests and diagnostic procedures. The health care providers working with each Canadian can reach diagnostic conclusions for faster treatment and better outcomes. Elimination of unnecessary tests and procedures lowers the cost of delivering healthcare.
The new Pharm.D. programs instituted nation-wide gives women greater access to respected healthcare careers. Increasing numbers of women in primary care with Pharm.D. programs transforms the experience of healthcare for women and children.
With enhancements to pharmaceutical education, pharmacy has become a more scalable tool for meeting the healthcare needs of every Canadian.
Over the last 20 years, Dr. Kishor Wasan says, Canadian schools of pharmacy have made a concerted effort to improve Canadian healthcare. The more patients know about the extraordinary asset schools of pharmacy have created for the nation, the more Canadians will benefit from greater access to improved care. And as Christine Hrudka says, "All of this has been possible because women in pharmacy have realized they need to hold up their hands and let the profeesion know they are present and ready to serve."
Pharmacy business owner and Past Chair Canadian Pharmacists Association Advocate for Women in Leadership and Entrepreneurship Christine Hrudka coauthored this article.
