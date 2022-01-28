Claudette Roche Discusses the Art of Networking
As conferences and networking events start to make a comeback, many people face fear and apprehension as they brace to enter new social circles once again.
— Claudette Roche
Roche says, “It’s normal to be nervous. Many of us have been cooped up for the last year or two. But it’s also exciting, and I think this is an important aspect to focus on.”
Roche continues, “One of the best books of all-time is How to Win Friends and Influence People when it comes to principles and basics of positively interacting with others at such events, like networking situations or conferences. And basically, it’s all about being genuine and curious about others, while also putting others before yourself. When it comes down to it, we all want to feel important, and communication is part of that. We want to be validated and understood.”
The Accent Coach gives a few tips, “I think really you want to seek to understand others. This can help you gauge where to take the conversation and what topics are worthwhile discussing in that relationship. I also think having a basic pitch about who you are and what you do can offer an easy go-to when you introduce yourself to new individuals. For example, ‘My name is John and I’m responsible for the digital marketing department at whatever company or brand.’ It can be really basic.”
“With many of my clients, we strive to help them communicate effectively, whether or not English is their first language. Many of them have accents that can be hard for the average American to understand. This can greatly limit their ability to network, so we try to improve on that,” Roche says.
At the end of the day, human connection seems to be at the heart of networking and communication. As many of us ease back into communicating with others in person, this is one thing everyone should keep in mind.
