FULLERTON FORD ORANGE COUNTY MAKES COMMITMENT TO SELL VEHICLE ORDERS AT MSRP AMIDST WAVE OF RISING DEALER MARKUPS NATIONWIDEFULLERTON, CA, USA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
CONTACT: Kelly Halbeisen, Fullerton Ford Orange County, kelly.h@fullertonfordoc.com, (714) 930-4000
Car buyers across the nation are experiencing a higher sticker price than ever, not only due to the rising cost of automotive manufacturing but rather due to added dealer markups, known as “market adjustments or dealer adjustments,” which in some cases, have exceeded $20,000 above MSRP recently.
One Southern California dealership that is more concerned about its long-term customer relationships and referrals, Fullerton Ford Orange County, has committed to sell all orders for trucks and cars at the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) and not add any additional dealer markup.
“Customers will remember how they were treated years down the road,” said Fullerton Ford Orange County owner Abraham Razick, a veteran and decorated former U.S. Marine. “We are more interested in our referral reputation of being a dealership people can trust to send their family and friends to for a fair price than we are in taking advantage of the current high demand for vehicles,” said Razick.
Having had great success recently with their announcement to sell the Ford F-150 Lightning, an all-new, all-electric vehicle, at MSRP when orders opened nationally in early January 2022, Razick decided to extend this policy to all Fullerton Ford Orange County vehicle orders.
With rising prices on everything from food to gas, customers are balking at paying $20,000 more on a $30,000 car. One customer who was recently referred to Fullerton Ford Orange County was looking for a new Ford Expedition. She had searched several dealerships and complained to a friend about a $20,000 over MSRP price she was quoted. She then visited Fullerton Ford Orange County at his suggestion, where she found she could order the same vehicle at MSRP.
The dealership’s decision to put the customer first and forego the trending “what the market will bear” markup just might inspire car buyers nationwide to widen their search radius to California when placing an order for a new truck or car. Razick also noted that his staff would help non-local customers coordinate vehicle transportation. Fullerton Ford Orange County’s policy applies to all vehicle orders, with the exception of the Mustang GT500, Raptor Series (F-150 and Bronco) Mach 1 and eTransit (unavailable for ordering process). For customers who want immediate delivery of a vehicle on the lot, there will be a slight market adjustment, depending on the model.
Additionally, Fullerton Ford Orange County is participating in several national Ford incentives with some programs effective until January 3, 2023, including Student/Grad, First Responder and Military retail or lease cash bonus programs. Special APR financing also is currently available through January 31, 2022.
For more information about Fullerton Ford Orange County, call (714) 930-4000 or visit https://www.fullertonfordoc.com/.
