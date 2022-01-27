Governor Abbott Delivers Remarks at Border Security Briefing In Weslaco
January 27, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks at a border security briefing in Weslaco attended by eleven state attorneys general from across the nation. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw also delivered remarks at the briefing. Governor Abbott emphasized the importance Texas' collaboration with other state attorneys general to secure the border and to keep our communities safe, noting that border security is a national issue that affects all Americans — not just Texans. The Governor also proposed an action item to attorneys general to crack down on social media outlets that facilitate human trafficking.
"Texas is responding in full force to the Biden administration's failure to address the disaster at our border, and our efforts are made stronger by the collaboration with other state leaders from across the country," said Governor Abbott. "Like Texas, the attorneys general here today are working night and day to provide the safety and security Americans demand and deserve, and I thank them for their support and continued efforts to secure our border and to keep communities across America safe."
The following attorneys general were in attendance:
Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen
Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
Governor Abbott has taken significant action to secure the border in the wake of the federal government’s inaction. Those actions include:
- Signing laws that provide $3 billion in funding for Texas' border security efforts
- Launching Operation Lone Star and deploying thousands of National Guard soldiers and Department of Public Safety troopers
- Creating a system to arrest and jail illegal migrants trespassing or committing other state crimes in Texas
- Signing a budget authorization to build the border wall in Texas
- Signing a law to make it easier to prosecute smugglers bringing people into Texas
- Signing 9 laws cracking down on human trafficking in Texas
- Signing a law enhancing penalties for the manufacturing and distribution of fentanyl
- Issuing a disaster declaration for the border crisis
- Issuing an executive order preventing non-governmental entities from transporting illegal immigrants
- Taking legal action to enforce the Remain in Mexico and Title 42 policies in Texas
- Building the Texas border wall to combat illegal immigration and stop the smuggling of drugs and people