First Patent Awarded for Breakthrough Advance in Dietary Assessment

Patent approved for novel dietary assessment method

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A first patent was just approved by the United States Office of Patents and Trademarks for Diet Quality Photo Navigation, a breakthrough advance in digital dietary assessment predicated on dietary prototyping and pattern recognition. The method has been developed and commercialized by Diet ID, Inc, which has another, related patent application under review, and additional derivative applications in development.

The method, originated by Diet ID founder and CEO Dr. David Katz, and developed over 4 years with the involvement of world leading nutrition scientists, represents the first truly new way to assess dietary intake introduced in decades.

The method relies on a comprehensive, infinitely growing map of visuals that makes it possible to conduct a real-time, instant dietary assessment. At the user interface, the method is as simple as a sequence of either/or choices, much like the sequence of “which of these images is in better focus” choices offered up at a visit to the eye doctor. In the case of Diet ID, the question is instead: “which of these images looks more like how you typically eat?”

The method is supported by an extensive and growing body of scientific validation. Published papers show robust performance against the prevailing tools—24-hr recall surveys and semi-quantitative food frequency questionnaires. Additional research, soon to be published, shows robust performance against biomarkers as well. Overall, a large body of evidence shows the new approach to be monumentally faster, easier, and more user-friendly than prior approaches, while indicating it is more accurate as well.

The Diet ID assessment can generate a truly comprehensive analysis of dietary intake, including diet type, objectively measured diet quality, food group servings, and nutrient intake levels—in as little as 60 seconds, via any digital interface. The functionality extends to determining a personalized goal diet by means of the same approach, along with digitally mediated coaching and tracking of progress—all without dependence on recall or logging. The digital toolkit is designed for direct integration into electronic health records.

“DQPN allows individuals to personalize their eating pattern. It guides them visually showing how to make small or large changes in the foods they choose to improve quality. This ability promotes a unique sense of control over one’s future health and well-being,” says Gail C. Frank, DrPH, MPH, RD, CHES, Professor of Nutrition at California State University, Long Beach.

The current patent specifically highlights the methodology that enables users to quickly and easily identify the closest visual match to their current way of eating, followed by instant data output estimating nutrient, energy, and food group intakes.

Dr. Randall Moore, Senior Vice President and COO of Health and Care Solutions at Franciscan Alliance and Diet ID Board Member, says, "Working with Dr. Katz and the Diet ID team has been a privilege and honor, with the development of this new technology likely to serve as a transformational catalyst to advance nutrition as a key part of optimal health and care.”