Community Development Leader Joins Gorman & Company To Lead Affordable Housing Efforts In Pacific Northwest
Community Development Leader Joins Gorman & Company To Lead Affordable Housing Efforts In Pacific Northwest
Kellogg brings 30 years of experience in affordable housing development, including expertise in housing finance and policy and urban development.
My goals are to utilize the reputation and resources of the Gorman brand to create a positive impact on the communities we support.”OREGON, WISCONSIN, USA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Kellogg — an experienced affordable housing professional and community development leader — has joined national housing development firm Gorman & Company and will serve as Market President for the Pacific Northwest, including Oregon, northern California and Washington state. Kellogg will be based in Portland, Oregon with a focus on community revitalization through the creation of high-quality mixed-income housing.
— Kevin Kellogg
Kellogg comes to Gorman from the Hacienda Community Development Corporation of Portland, Oregon where he oversaw all real estate development programs. He brings experience in a wide range of skill sets from establishing and maintaining co-development partnerships to developing affordable rental housing, to redeveloping public housing, to expertise in policy development, grant-funded research on sustainability and equitable development.
“The Pacific Northwest region of the United States is experiencing a critical need for housing in its rural and urban communities; Gorman & Company is excited to have Kevin join our team and further our efforts in developing permanent supportive housing solutions in Oregon, northern California, and Washington state,” Brian Swanton, CEO of Gorman & Company said.
Gorman & Company revitalizes communities through innovative housing partnerships. Gorman builds public-private partnerships, leveraging complex financing opportunities to advance social equity, housing security and neighborhood transformation. Some of the catalytic investments Gorman is making include the $300 million transformation of the Edison-Eastlake Community through a federal Choice Neighborhoods Initiative (CNI) grant with the City of Phoenix, Arizona; repositioning 1,200 units of public housing in two large communities in Cincinnati, Ohio; the creation of workforce housing for the “missing middle” in the mountain region of Colorado and utilizing adaptive re-use and preservation of historic buildings in Wisconsin and Illinois to create additional affordable housing, among many other developments across the nation.
Kellogg’s previous community engagement efforts will serve as an asset to Gorman. His development efforts in the Pacific Northwest are supported by Gorman’s past successes. Kellogg’s passion for working with residents and partners alongside his experience in the industry marks an exciting beginning for Gorman & Company as it continues its national expansion.
“My goals are to utilize the reputation and resources of the Gorman brand to create a positive impact on the communities we support and to create effective meaningful partnerships that will ensure project success,” Kellogg said.
About Gorman & Company
Gorman & Company revitalizes communities through innovative housing partnerships with municipalities, governmental organizations and nonprofits. We specialize in downtown revitalization, preservation of affordable housing, workforce housing, and the adaptive re-use of historically significant properties. Gorman & Company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Oregon, Wis. Gorman has been listed as one of the nation’s top Affordable Housing Developers by Affordable Housing Magazine for more than a decade. Learn more about Gorman & Company at www.gormanusa.com.
Madison Phillips
Gorman & Company
+1 608-469-9805
MPhillips@GormanUSA.com