STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE HOUSE PASSING THE ANTI-OSAEC BILL ON SECOND READING

I am overjoyed that the House of Representatives has moved their version of the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children Bill forward. Hindi narin ako nagulat kasi pare-pareho naman kaming mga magulang na gusto lang protektahan ang ating mga anak.

Napakahalaga ng pagsulong ng panukalang batas na ito dahil sa kalagitnaan ng pandemya, pinangalangan ang Pilipinas na global hotspot ng OSAEC. While we shouldn't be defined by this label, we should take this as a challenge to craft laws and policies that address not only OSAEC but also the main drivers of OSAEC, such as the lack of jobs, prevailing social and gender norms, and poverty.

My heartfelt gratitude to the HOR's Chair of the Committee on the Revision of Laws, Rep. Cheryl Deloso-Montalla, for making sure the bill inches toward final legislation.

It is always encouraging when, because of the common advocacies among us legislators, we prioritize what is best for our children, for our citizens, for our country.