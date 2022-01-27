PRIB: Senate honors boxing trainer Rachel Donaire

Senate honors boxing trainer Rachel Donaire

The Senate on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, adopted a resolution honoring Rachel Marcial Donaire for being the first woman and Filipina to receive the honorary World Boxing Council's (WBC) Trainer's Belt.

Sen. Pia Cayetano, sponsor of the measure, said Rachel Marcial Donaire is the woman behind the defensive strategies of renowned Filipino boxer Nonito "the Filipino Flash" Donaire Jr., who is a four-division conqueror and a three-time bantamweight champion.

"This placed Rachel Donaire in an unprecedented position as she became the first ever woman head trainer to coach a world champion," Cayetano said, adding that the WBC Trainer's Belt is given to boxing coaches and trainers who are recognized for their valuable work alongside legendary boxing champions.

Proposed Senate Resolution No. 983 honors Rachel Donaire as "a leading example of a strong Filipina, as she inspires fellow women by her ability to efficiently juggle her roles as a mother, wife, manager, strength and conditioning coach, and now as Nonito Donaire's head coach."

Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri expressed support for the measure, saying "we should have more women in all sectors not only as fighters or as the athletes themselves, but as educators, trainers or sports specialists."

Following his victory last May 2021 for the WBC World Bantamweight Title against French boxer Nordine Oubaali in Carson, California, Nonito Donaire paid tribute to his wife and trainer, Rachel Donaire, whom he described as "the voice in the corner," being the only one he could hear during the night of the championship.

"I am proud and honored to sponsor this measure commending and congratulating Rachel Donaire for forging her own path, a path 'til now was untrodden by women," Cayetano said.