Hike, snowshoe by candlelight Jan. 28 on Gateway State Trail

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host a candlelight hike on the Gateway State Trail from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28.

“We’re excited to once again host this candlelight event,” said Rachel Henzen, Gateway State Trail manager. “The candles and moonlight help create a beautiful winter setting.”

The lit portion of the trail starts at Wildwood Elementary School and is suitable for beginner-level hikers of all ages. Equipment is not required to participate in the hike, but visitors can bring equipment (including snowshoes or ice cleats) if desired. Leashed dogs are welcome. There will be bonfires on both ends of the lit trail section.

Save time: get vehicle permits in advance online

A vehicle permit is required to enter Minnesota state parks. Although permits are available at the park, people can save time by getting one in advance. Visit the DNR reservations website (mndnr.gov/reservations) to buy a one-day ($7) or year-round ($35) permit.

In the event of severe weather, call for updates or check the visitor alert online on the Gateway State Trail page of the DNR website (mn.gov/gateway).

Find more candlelight events on the online calendar Other candlelight events will take place throughout the state in January and February, offering a variety of terrain and scenery. For the schedule — including dates, times and other details — visit the candlelight events page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/candlelight).

For more information, contact the DNR Information Center at [email protected] or 888-646-6367 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8-4:30 p.m. Saturday).