Submit Release
News Search

There were 924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,656 in the last 365 days.

Hike, snowshoe by candlelight Jan. 28 on Gateway State Trail (published January 27, 2022)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host a candlelight hike on the Gateway State Trail from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28.

“We’re excited to once again host this candlelight event,” said Rachel Henzen, Gateway State Trail manager. “The candles and moonlight help create a beautiful winter setting.”

The lit portion of the trail starts at Wildwood Elementary School and is suitable for beginner-level hikers of all ages. Equipment is not required to participate in the hike, but visitors can bring equipment (including snowshoes or ice cleats) if desired. Leashed dogs are welcome. There will be bonfires on both ends of the lit trail section.

Save time: get vehicle permits in advance online

A vehicle permit is required to enter Minnesota state parks. Although permits are available at the park, people can save time by getting one in advance. Visit the DNR reservations website (mndnr.gov/reservations) to buy a one-day ($7) or year-round ($35) permit.

In the event of severe weather, call for updates or check the visitor alert online on the Gateway State Trail page of the DNR website (mn.gov/gateway).

Find more candlelight events on the online calendar Other candlelight events will take place throughout the state in January and February, offering a variety of terrain and scenery. For the schedule — including dates, times and other details — visit the candlelight events page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/candlelight).

For more information, contact the DNR Information Center at [email protected] or 888-646-6367 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8-4:30 p.m. Saturday).

You just read:

Hike, snowshoe by candlelight Jan. 28 on Gateway State Trail (published January 27, 2022)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.