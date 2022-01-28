230′ Wide Driving Range, 16 STAK 600, 2 STAK 400, 5 70′ Poles Lighting Layout Golf ball on tee at night STAK 600 LED Sports Light

New golf driving range lighting packages from Access Fixtures available in three configurations and custom configurations for any driving range.

Access Fixtures can also design and build custom lighting plans to meet specific terrain and layout requirements specific to any client’s needs.” — Steven Rothschild

WORCESTER, MA, USA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a Massachusetts-based commercial and industrial lighting manufacturer, has released three new golf driving range lighting packages for two different sized golf driving ranges. These packages include two designed for an 115’ wide tee area and one for a 230’ wide tee area. The driving range layouts are based on Scottish Golf Development Centres’ driving range designs and the lighting specifications are derived from the British Lighting Standard for Sports. All of the golf driving range lighting packages use Access Fixtures STAK LED sports lights, 70’ above ground height fiberglass direct burial poles and crossbar light fixture mounts. Custom packages are available too.

“Access Fixtures’ golf driving range packages are designed based on both Scottish Golf Development Centres’ layout specifications and to meet the lighting specifications for golf driving ranges set by the British Lighting Standard for Sports.” says Access fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. “While these new golf driving range packages are outstanding as they are, Access Fixtures can also design and build custom lighting plans to meet specific terrain and layout requirements specific to any client’s needs.”

STAK is a durable fixture with a bracket mount and a lightweight die-cast aluminum black housing. STAK 600 and 400 are IP65 rated against dust and water. The poles that come with this package are black 70’’ above ground height (AGH) direct burial poles that meet 90 mph wind ratings. All necessary mounts are included with these packages. STAK is available with an optional laser device for accurate positioning and come equipped with an angle dial for precision. These fixtures have a CRI of 70+/Ra80 for excellent color rendering. STAK is available in 5000K bright white. At 50,000 L70 hours, STAK will last for years without needing maintenance. All STAK fixtures, poles, and mounts come with a five year Access Fixtures warranty. Other options are available. Do you need poles that can meet higher wind ratings? Questions about whether these driving range lighting packages will work for your project? Contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist.

