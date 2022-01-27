Texas Real Estate Investors Acquire Forty-One Marietta Office Tower in Downtown Atlanta with Plans to Redevelop

The joint-venture will redevelop the building into an A-class multifamily asset.

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 -- Texas real estate investors, Kenny Wolfe, owner of Wolfe Investments, and Ike Bams & John Williams, co-founders of Bluelofts, have formed a joint venture to acquire and redevelop the Marietta Office Tower at 41 Marietta St. NW, in downtown Atlanta, into a class-A multifamily asset.

Built in 1976, Tower 41 Marietta Street LLC was once the Standard Federal Savings and Loan Building and is located between Georgia State University, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and Grady Hospital. The 13-floor office tower was designed by Atlanta architect, Tooms, Amisano, and Wells - a firm that also worked on the original Lenox Square, Woodruff Memorial Arts Center, and Peachtree Center MARTA station. Forty-One Marietta has been viewed by downtown Atlanta boosters as an opportunity for a mixed-use development with student housing or multifamily options.

Construction for 41 Marietta is now underway and, upon completion, the new space will have 120 residential units with lounges, a post office, and retail offices on the ground floor.