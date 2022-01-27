Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for December 2021

MACAU, January 27 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 118 hotels & guesthouses offered accommodation services to the public in December 2021, a decrease of 1 year-on-year. Meanwhile, number of available guest rooms increased by 10.3% to 39,000. Data on hotels & guesthouses designated for medical observation and self-health monitoring were excluded in the compilation of the results. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms was 54.7%, representing a month-on-month growth of 8.2 percentage points and a year-on-year rise of 1.6 percentage points; the rate for 3-star hotels stood at 66.2%, while that for both 4-star and 5-star hotels exceeded 50%.

The number of guests of hotels & guesthouses in December rose by 12.1% year-on-year to 650,000, with Mainland guests (531,000) and local guests (85,000) increasing by 7.8% and 39.6% respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests grew by 0.1 night year-on-year to 1.7 nights.

For the whole year of 2021, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms was 50.0%, up by 21.4 percentage points year-on-year. The number of guests of hotels & guesthouses surged by 71.0% year-on-year to 6,624,000. Mainland guests leapt by 94.9% to 5,380,000 (81.2% of total) whereas local guests rose by 41.7% to 892,000 (13.5% of total). The average length of stay of guests extended by 0.1 night year-on-year to 1.8 nights.

There were 3,000 visitors joining local tours in December, and outbound residents using services of travel agencies totalled 12,000. For the whole year of 2021, number of local tour visitors soared by 112.2% year-on-year to 40,000. Outbound residents using services of travel agencies increased by 19.8% year-on-year to 150,000, and 98.0% of them visited mainland China.