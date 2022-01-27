2022 Hurricane Landfall Prediction Locations
Winter Weather Outlooks - Climate Change Predictions and Hurricane Predictions - Powered by ClimtePulse Technology
The only prediction organization that tells you - where hurricanes will landfall in 2022 – GWO predicted the last 17 landfall locations
Professor David Dilley’s priority ClimatePulse Technology that tracks climate and historical hurricane cycles - and pinpoints future hurricane landfall locations months in advance”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida based hurricane prediction organization Global Weather Oscillations Inc. (GWO) (www.globalweatheroscillations.com) – issues Atlantic Basin hurricane landfall locations for 13 different prediction zones, with the predictions available 5-months prior to the beginning of the hurricane season.
— Professor David Dilley
GWO’s senior research scientist Professor David Dilley says that - although there will be fewer named storms than the record breaking 30 storms in 2020 and the 21 named storms in 2021 – the upcoming season (2022) will again have a near 100% probability for yet another active and destructive United States and Atlantic Basin hurricane landfalls.
GWO’s predictions are formulated by utilizing Professor David Dilley’s proprietary ClimatePulse Technology. ClimatePulse Technology tracks climate and historical hurricane cycles -and pinpoints future landfall locations several months in advance. GWO is the only organization that utilizes “ClimatePulse Technology” and has predicted the locations of all 17 hurricanes that have made United States landfalls since 2016.
Professor Dilley stresses that, “You should not focus on the predicted number of Atlantic Basin named storms. What is far more important is knowing how many landfalls there will be – and where they will occur”. The ability to predict landfall locations in advance is the reason Global Weather Oscillations is the foremost organization when it comes to hurricane landfall predictions.
The 2022 Predictions by Professor Dilley
Several factors are in place to produce another well above average hurricane season this year. This includes a 72-year ClimatePulse Enhanced Hurricane Landfall Cycle that produces more United States landfalls - coupled with the lack of an El Niño that tends to subdue a hurricane season, and the continuance of warmer than normal water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic.
The 2022 Predictions by Professor David Dilley - calls for another destructive hurricane season in 2022 with 16 named storms - which is still well above the long-term average of 12 named storms. There will be 8 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin. The United States will have 3 hurricane landfalls and 2 major impact hurricane landfalls. In addition, the Caribbean Island group from the Lesser Antilles across Puerto Rico to Haiti will likely have hurricane landfalls. Professor Dilley says that due to the landfalls likely occurring in densely populated areas - this season will be more dangerous and costly than the past two intense hurricane seasons.
GWO’s Interactive Outlook and Tracking Webinars – Your First Webinar is Free.
During the hurricane season, Meteorologists David Dilley and Brad Sussman will conduct weekly 14-day outlook webinars, and daily tracking webinars when a hurricane is expected to form and influence any one of GWO’s 13 prediction zones. The webinars are interactive - the attendees can ask questions during and after the webinar.
Because GWO’s ClimatePulse Hurricane Tracking Technology already knows where the hurricane landfall hot spots will be during the 2022 season, the interactive tracking webinars are extremely important to GWO’s clients by providing - more time to prepare – and more accurate path and strength predictions. Some of GWO’s past tracking webinars predicted 6 to 10 days in advance the path and strength of Category 4 Ida in 2021, Category 4 Laura in 2020, Category 5 Michael in 2018, Category 4 Irma and Category 5 Harvey in 2017.
The outlook and tracking webinars compare various computer models, ocean temperatures and current atmospheric conditions and incorporates GWO’s ClimatePulse predictions for the 2022 Hurricane Season - a sample tracking webinar is available on GWO’s hurricane page.
Global Weather Oscillations is a working partner with the International Hurricane Protection Association (INHPA).
Professor David Dilley
Global Weather Oscillations
+1 352-789-4461
dilley@globalweatheroscillations.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn