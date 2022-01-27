Submit Release
Automation Tax Credit applications due next Monday

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that primary sector businesses wishing to utilize the Automation Tax Credit are required to submit applications by Jan. 31.

The Automation Tax Credit program provides a tax credit of up to 20% to cover the cost of equipment leased or purchased with the intent of automating a manual process.

Completed applications and supporting documentation must be submitted by Jan. 31., of the year following the purchase of the equipment.

“All eligible primary sector businesses across the state are encouraged to apply for this tax incentive aimed at increasing our state’s manufacturing and processing capacity through automation,” Commerce Advanced Manufacturing Business Development Manager David Lehman said. “This incentive is not just for robots, any automated equipment used to improve job quality or productivity may be a candidate.”

To qualify, the business must be certified as a primary sector business and the machinery and equipment must be approved by the Economic Development and Finance Division (ED&F) of Commerce

 

For more information, please visit business.nd.gov/finance/TaxIncentives/AutomationTaxCredit/

