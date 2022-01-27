Stream Coin ICO to Commence on February 1 Followed by Listing in 100+ Exchanges

Stream Coin has announced that the Initial Coin Offering of its token Stream will begin on February 1, wherein 1 billion STRM, which represent 18.12% of the total supply, will be offered to investors.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 27, 2022 -- Stream Coin has announced that the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) of its token Stream ($STRM) will begin on February 1, wherein 1 billion STRM, which represent 18.12% of the total supply, will be offered to investors.

With just 18.12% of the total supply available for grab in the ICO, investors who live in countries with no legal ban on cryptocurrencies can purchase a maximum of 11,110 STRM at a rate of $0.9 per STRM, which makes the maximum investment for an investor in the ICO to be pegged at $9,999.

In addition, investors who are able to meet the minimum purchase amount of $50 can as well increase their STRM balance by using their referral link to invite other investors. Each affiliate is rewarded with 100% STRM for purchases made by those who invested with their link.

Investors can make purchases in the STRM ICO with the following cryptocurrencies: BTC, BNB, ETH, USDT, BUSD, CRO, ABBC, FTT, KCS, GT, MEX, and ZB.

There are also plans to list STRM in over 100 cryptocurrency exchanges after the ICO. Also, the remaining STRM that was not sold during the public sales will be burned. Subsequently, the company will burn the same number of STRM from its allocation.

Irrespective of the present downtrend in the crypto market, the Stream Coin team has continued to come up with strategies to ensure that its investors will gain advantages in the future, especially once the company has launched its flagship live streaming platform MeiTalk.

The MeiTalk platform will be launched later this year. Within the platform, viewers will be able to earn $STRM by watching advertisements of partners placed within the videos. Content creators can receive donations from viewers at no cost and earn the cryptocurrency with their traditional donation system, similar to Twitch, which uses BIT. Moreover, live streamers can also convert their popular clips to non-fungible tokens (NFT) and sell them through the Stream NFT Marketplace.

The popularity of Stream Coin has grown in recent times due to a successful presale it had and other promotional marketing activities, leading to over 13,700 holders, according to BSCScan.

Users can join the public offering through a public sale page on their website.

About Stream Coin

Stream Coin, also known as Stream, is a blockchain-based company that aims to pave the way for the emerging of Web 3.0-based live streaming. Its live streaming app MeiTalk will enable live streamers to simulcast their video across multiple live streaming brands. Its native cryptocurrency STRM will provide multiple use cases both within and without the app and its NFT marketplace.

